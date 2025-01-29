HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suryakumar's wretched run continues...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2025 00:36 IST

Suryakumar Yadav scored just 14 off 7 balls in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored just 14 off 7 balls in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav slump in form continued during the third T20I against England at Rajkot on Tuesday.

He scored just 14 runs off seven balls, including a four and a six. His scores during this series have been: 0, 12, and 14.

SKY could very well be feeling the burden of captaincy for in his last 13 matches and 12 innings, he tallies just 256 runs at an average of 21.33, and a strike rate of 167.32. He has scored only two half-centuries, with a best score of 75.

 

This slump has affected his overall T20I stats, with his batting average dropping below 40.

In 81 T20Is, he has scored 2,596 runs at an average of 39.33, with a strike rate of 167.70. He has hit four centuries and 21 fifties, with a best score of 117.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, Suryakumar had a mixed outing, scoring 132 runs in five innings at an average of 26.40, with just one half-century and a best score of 70. A 48-run knock in the final helped guide Mumbai to the title.

England outplayed India to win the 3rd T20I in Rajkot by 26 runs and stay alive in the series. India lead the series 2-1.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

