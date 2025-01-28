HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM Modi reiterates India's ambitions to bid for 2036 Olympics

PM Modi reiterates India's ambitions to bid for 2036 Olympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 28, 2025

Countries like Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are also in the running for the 2036 Games hosting rights and it would take a significant effort from India to upstage their bids.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 38th National Games Opening Ceremony in Dehradun on Tuesday 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 38th National Games Opening Ceremony in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is putting all its might behind the ambitious bid to bag the hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, which will take Indian sports to new heights and create opportunities across different sectors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun as a guest of honour, the PM reiterated that the bid, if successful, will be a game-changer for country's infrastructure.

 

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights," the PM said here.

"Olympics is not just a sporting event. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes. It spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and most important of all, boosts tourism," he added.

"People from all over the world, including the athletes, will come down to India."

Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted the official letter of intent to the IOC.

The IOC will not decide before 2026 and the next step for India is to prepare an official bid, detailing its broad plan for the Games.

Countries like Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are also in the running for the 2036 Games hosting rights and it would take a significant effort from India to upstage their bids.

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country," Modi said addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony.

"India is becoming one of the biggest economies in the world and the sporting economy must have a share in this. The coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, doctors and equipment, all these are part of this."

Talking about the National Games, he said, "These Games are more than just a sporting event. It is a great platform to showcase the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' It is a celebration of India's rich diversity and unity.

"We are creating more and more opportunities for our athletes so they can enhance their potential to the fullest. We consider sports as a key driver for India's holistic development."

The Prime Minister also gave some fitness tips to the youth, advising them to reduce their intake of oil and do more exercise to fight the growing menace of obesity.

"You all should cut down the intake of oil by 10 per cent and add more walks and exercise to your daily routines. We have to fight obesity. It is a major health issue," he said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
