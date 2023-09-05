News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sprinter Hima Das provisionally suspended for...

Sprinter Hima Das provisionally suspended for...

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hima Das has not been named in the Hangzhou Asian Games team due to an injury she had sustained earlier this year. Photograph: Hima Das/Instagram

India's sprinter Hima Das has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabout failures in 12 months, according to sources.

The 23-year-old Assam runner has not been named in the Hangzhou Asian Games team due to an injury she had sustained earlier this year.

 

"Yes, she has committed three whereabout failures in one year period and so she has been provisionally suspended by the NADA," an Indian team official told PTI.

Hima, who has already left the national camp, faces a maximum two-year ban, which can be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of her fault.

Hima had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She was also a part of the gold and silver winning women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay quartets in Jakarta.

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures -- filing failure and/or missed test -- within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.

The details of whether Hima's whereabouts failure related to filing or missed test is not known.

Athletes included in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must provide full address for their overnight location, the name and full address of each location where they train, work or conduct other regular scheduled activities, as well as the usual time-frames of each activity.

RTP athletes must also identify a 60-minute window and location for each day of the quarter, during which they must be available for testing. Failure to comply with whereabouts and testing obligations will result in a whereabouts failure.

A lower back problem has ben troubling Hima for the past few years. Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair had earlier said that Hima had suffered a hamstring injury too in April just before a Grand Prix event in Bengaluru, and she has been on "medical investigation and treatment".

That was why Hima missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and the National Inter-State Championship, which was the final selection event for the Asian Games, in June in Bhubaneswar.

Last month, race walker Bhawna Jat pulled out of the World Athletics Championships in Hungary after three whereabout failures. She was handed provisional suspension by the NADA.

Before that, Tokyo Olympian and 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla was handed one-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for "whereabouts failure".

In July, the NADA issued notice on multiple World Championships medallist and Asian Championships gold winner Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure for the first time in 12 months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Prannoy's exit ends India's Chiina Open campaign
Prannoy's exit ends India's Chiina Open campaign
Weightlifting Worlds: Shubham 'satisfied with total'
Weightlifting Worlds: Shubham 'satisfied with total'
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
SA keeper de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup
SA keeper de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup
Terrorist gives security forces the slip, on the run in J-K
Terrorist gives security forces the slip, on the run in J-K
Jay Shah defends Asia Cup scheduling
Jay Shah defends Asia Cup scheduling
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asian TT: Indian women finish sixth

Asian TT: Indian women finish sixth

Fan ejected for directing 'Hitler phrase' at Zverev

Fan ejected for directing 'Hitler phrase' at Zverev

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances