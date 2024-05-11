The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter

Tara completes a landmark... Mallika's favourite colour... Ibrahim goes to Miami...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Diamonds are Manushi Chhillar's best friend!

Manushi attends an event hosted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council India and writes, 'What an absolute privilege it was to grace the IIJS Tritiya, hosted by @gjepcindia! The jewellery displayed by the exhibitors underscored the unparalleled artistry of Indian craftsmanship!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria, who made her acting debut with 2019's Student of the Year 2, writes, 'Seven years ago I began my journey in the movies, and today marks five years since the release of my first film. What a ride it's been.. Twenty years old then, and twenty eight now. Not much has changed!

'But I am stronger, less afraid and tough as nails today -- something I couldn't have even imagined then! In spite of many incredible highs, navigating my path in a business this unusual has taught me so many life lessons and helped me understand quickly how our world works.

'Much gratitude to my small, marvelous circle of friends & family that elevate my being when the chips are down and hold me close when much hope is lost. Because I think we all know that when we celebrate the highs, everyone shows up -- but it's the lows that teach us who really care. Thank you to those that consistently show me that they do.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maliika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat says, 'I love wearing Red, it's bold & symbolizes passion, strength & tradition.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna seems all set to begin her date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty posts, 'Felt like matching my environment today.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan chills in Miami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'Under the sun's spell, pink saree tales unfold .. Amidst the gentle rays of sunlight, the soft folds of my saree weave tales of warmth and elegance, painting a picture of serene radiance. Happy Akshaytritiya,' wishes Tina Datta.