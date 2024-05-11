The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter

Tara completes a landmark... Mallika's favourite colour... Ibrahim goes to Miami...
Diamonds are Manushi Chhillar's best friend!
Manushi attends an event hosted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council India and writes, 'What an absolute privilege it was to grace the IIJS Tritiya, hosted by @gjepcindia! The jewellery displayed by the exhibitors underscored the unparalleled artistry of Indian craftsmanship!'
Tara Sutaria, who made her acting debut with 2019's Student of the Year 2, writes, 'Seven years ago I began my journey in the movies, and today marks five years since the release of my first film. What a ride it's been.. Twenty years old then, and twenty eight now. Not much has changed!
'But I am stronger, less afraid and tough as nails today -- something I couldn't have even imagined then! In spite of many incredible highs, navigating my path in a business this unusual has taught me so many life lessons and helped me understand quickly how our world works.
'Much gratitude to my small, marvelous circle of friends & family that elevate my being when the chips are down and hold me close when much hope is lost. Because I think we all know that when we celebrate the highs, everyone shows up -- but it's the lows that teach us who really care. Thank you to those that consistently show me that they do.'
Mallika Sherawat says, 'I love wearing Red, it's bold & symbolizes passion, strength & tradition.'
Karishma Tanna seems all set to begin her date.
Rhea Chakraborty posts, 'Felt like matching my environment today.'
Ibrahim Ali Khan chills in Miami.
'Under the sun's spell, pink saree tales unfold .. Amidst the gentle rays of sunlight, the soft folds of my saree weave tales of warmth and elegance, painting a picture of serene radiance. Happy Akshaytritiya,' wishes Tina Datta.