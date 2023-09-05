News
Prannoy's stunning exit ends India's Chiina Open campaign

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 15:04 IST
India's HS Prannoy was felled in the opening round

IMAGE: India's HS Prannoy was felled in the opening round. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

World Championship bronze medallist HS Prannoy made a shock opening-round exit from the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after going down in three games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in Changzhou, China, on Tuesday.

The World Number 6 Indian toiled hard for one hour six minutes before losing 12-21, 21-13,18-21 to the Malaysian, who is ranked 22nd.

 

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in three games -- 21-23 21-16 9-21 -- in one hour and 18 minutes.

Priyanshu Rajawat then went down 13-21, 24-26 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. With that, the Indian challenge ended in the men's singles.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 18-21, 11-21.

There is no Indian in the women's singles after star shuttler PV Sindhu pulled out in a last-minute decision to focus on the upcoming Asian Games.

 

 

Source: PTI
