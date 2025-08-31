HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sprint great Fraser-Pryce to hang spikes after Tokyo worlds

August 31, 2025 16:49 IST

Despite limited races this season, the five-foot sprinter known affectionately as the "Pocket Rocket" qualified for her ninth world championships by finishing third at the Jamaican trials in the 100m.

IMAGE: Three-time Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said she had unfinished business after withdrawing from the 100 metres final at last year's Paris Olympics due to injury. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Champion Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will hang up her spikes after next month's world championships in Tokyo having redefined what is possible for women in sport.

The three-times Olympic and 10-times world gold medallist announced she would compete for one more season in 2025, saying she had unfinished business after withdrawing from the 100 metres final at last year's Paris Olympics due to injury.

 

"I didn't get the opportunity to do what I know I could have done in that moment," 38-year-old Fraser-Pryce said on a video call with reporters.

"And it was hurtful. It was the first time in my entire career that I've never been able to step to a line to compete."

Fraser-Pryce called it a "full-circle moment" from her first world championships in Osaka in 2007, where she travelled as a reserve for the 4x100m relay team.

"I just remember being so unsure of who I was, very mediocre goals, just happy to be there," she said.

"Fast forward to being here now, being able to be in this moment and confident of who I am, the woman I am, the mother I am, the athlete I am, it's just such a remarkable feeling."

Fraser-Pryce, who gave birth to son Zyon in 2017, said motherhood has been transformative in her career.

She shattered negative notions around pregnancy in sport by winning the 100m at the 2019 worlds and retaining the title in 2022.

"When I crossed that line (in 2019), I knew it was a victory, not just for me but for so many other women, for so many other mothers," she told World Athletics.
Being a mum has inspired her.

"My son is my biggest motivation. I think for women, it teaches us that our dreams don't end when we become mothers. If anything, (children) add value to our dreams and our goals," Fraser-Pryce said.

Fraser-Pryce said the world championships starting on September 13 will be more than a farewell, a celebration of her resilience and excellence. 

IMAGE: Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce said the world championships starting on September 13 will be more than a farewell, a celebration of her resilience and excellence. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Although she is the only sprinter to win five consecutive world titles in the 100 metres, her legacy is also established through her work with the Pocket Rocket Foundation and other business ventures.

"I want to continue to empower women and youth (post-retirement), especially back home," she said.

"Standing at that (starting) line ... is a huge success," she said. "I'm really looking forward to just celebrating the story, the commitment and the joy that this sport has given me."

As for her race-day hair, fans can expect something bold.

"My hair is really signature," said Fraser-Pryce who is known for her brightly-coloured hair.

"It's almost like an alter-ego kind of thing, where I want to have so much fun, I want to be fierce, I want to be competitive, and I want to be me and authentic."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
