Out of Asia Cup, Pant shares impatient wait

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 31, 2025 15:42 IST

Rishabh Pant, who sustained a painful blow to his right foot courtesy a toe-crusher from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the Manchester Test in July, can't contain his impatience.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who sustained a painful blow to his right foot courtesy a toe-crusher from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the Manchester Test in July, can't contain his impatience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant is itching to return to the middle, to send the ball soaring into the stands like only he can. But for now, the India stumper is stuck in recovery mode.

On Sunday, Pant gave fans a glimpse of his frustration, posting a picture of his bandaged right foot on Instagram with the caption: 'How many more days in this?'

The injury — a fractured toe on his right foot — happened in cruel fashion during the Manchester Test against England in July. Attempting a trademark reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, Pant inside-edged the ball onto his boot, wincing in instant pain.

 

Scans later confirmed a metatarsal fracture, ruling him out of the rest of the series and forcing a six-week rehab.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Pant will now miss the Asia Cup 2025, where India face Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE in the group stage. Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

He is also expected to sit out the home Test series against the West Indies in October.

Rishabh Pant, who sustained a painful blow to his right foot courtesy a toe-crusher from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, battled through a broken foot to return the very next day and script a valiant half-century,

 

