PM: Young MP footballers to train under German coach

IMAGE: Dietmar Beiersdorfer is the CEO of FC Ingolstadt 04, a tier 3 club in Germany. Photograph: Kind courtesy India in Munich/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an inspiring story about how a podcast conversation has opened new opportunities for young footballers from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

During the 125th edition of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, Modi revealed that one of his discussions on football during a podcast with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman reached a global audience.

'I did a podcast with famous podcaster Lex Fridman. A player from Germany heard the podcast and one of the things I talked about caught his attention,' the Prime Minister said.

'The topic was related to the football craze in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. It was heard by German footballer and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer.'

'The life journey of young football players of Shahdol impressed and inspired him a lot. Truly, no one had imagined that talented football players from there would attract the attention of other countries. Now, this German coach has offered to train some players from Shahdol at an academy in Germany.

'After this, the government of Madhya Pradesh has also contacted them. Very soon, some of our young friends from Shahdol will go to Germany for a training course. I am also very happy to see that the popularity of football is constantly on the rise in India. I urge football lovers to visit Shahdol whenever they get time and witness the sporting revolution happening there closely,' he added.

Beiersdorfer is the CEO of FC Ingolstadt 04, a third tire club in Germany.

The Consul General of India in Munich posted a message from Dietmar Beiersdorfer on their X handle.

'I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for the inspiring support of football in India. India has immense talent to develop. FC Ingolstadt 04 is happy to host and train the youth footballers, both, girls and boys, and the coach from Shahdol.

'I got the inspiration to nurture football talent from there, only because I heard Prime Minister Modi speak about Shahdol in a podcast. I hope this is the beginning of a new chapter in the India-Germany football partnership. Thank you for your trust and support,' Beiersdorfer said.

Prime Minister earlier revealed during Lex Fridman's show that the passion for the sport in that village attracts between 20,000 to 25,000 spectators from neighbouring areas.

The upcoming training stint in Germany is expected to provide Shahdol's young footballers with exposure to world-class techniques, coaching, and infrastructure, further boosting the region's growing passion for the sport.