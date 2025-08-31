HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Beating Pak not enough, Asia Cup is the prize: Jhulan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 31, 2025 15:59 IST

'This is not a match with one team. There are 6-7 more teams in it. We have to win against them, too. Only then will we win the trophy.'

India will face Pakistan on September 14 in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IMAGE: India will face Pakistan on September 14 in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Decorated women's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami gave her take on the much-talked-about India's clash against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India's clash against Pakistan has been a highly debated topic, sparking massive outrage. The anger stems from the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed.

 

Apart from the Asia Cup contest, India's women's team will face Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup on October 5 in Colombo.

"These are the different things. How will we relate it to sports? Then we cannot play. If we are playing, we will not do all this. We will go as a player. We will play. We will bring our country's name up. We will try to bring our country's name up. We will win. The most important thing is to win the trophy. This is not a match with one team. There are 6-7 more teams in it. We have to win against them, too. Only then will we win the trophy. Our goal is the same. We want to win the trophy. It is more important that the Asia Cup comes to India," Goswami told ANI.

"It is a very well-balanced team. There are a lot of youngsters. There are many match winners. The conditions in which the matches will be played in Dubai have been taken into account when choosing the team. The team is very balanced and match winners. The Indian team has a lot of experienced players who can win the match on that day. In my opinion, the Indian team is the best team in the Asian Cup," she added.

She also rooted for the India women's team's success in the World Cup, which is set to be played on home turf, and remains hopeful that the team will lift the title for the first time.

Addressing the Women's World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, she classified the hosts as a well-balanced side and hopes that they can replicate the success achieved by the men's team in the 2011 World Cup.

"I have a lot of expectations from this team. It is a very good team. It is a well-balanced team. There are impactful players. There are match winners. It is happening in India. The Women's World Cup is taking place in India after 10 years. Hopefully, India will win. We won the men's team in India in 2011. I hope the women's team will win in the home conditions this time. First, the women's team will win the Women's World Cup," he concluded.

