News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spotted! Sunil Mittal At Wimbledon!

Spotted! Sunil Mittal At Wimbledon!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 15, 2024 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, seen here with wife Nyna Mittal, skipped business rival Mukesh Ambani's festivities in Mumbai to watch Carlos Alcaraz demolishing GOAT Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2024 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The final was attended by a host of celebrities including Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts, British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Rylance and Gerard Butler, Irish actors Jamie Dorman and Paul Mescal among others.

A glimpse of the celebrities watching the Carlos-Novak contest:

Mission Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch with his wife Sophie Hunter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon during the men's singles final.
In front of them are Wimbledon Champs Stan Smith (1972), right, and Stefan Edberg (1988 and 1990),

 

Cumberbatch and Hunter with the amazing Julia Roberts.

 

Tom Cruise, who turned 62 on July 3, greets fans.

 

Actress Zendaya was in the royal box too as she was at the women's single final.

 

Julia Roberts with husband Daniel Moder.

 

class="rbig"Gerard Butler enjoys the action at Wimbledon.

 

Paul Mescal, right, star of Normal People, the series based on Sally Rooney's startling novel which you can watch on Jio TV, and the award-winning film All of Us Strangers (you can watch it on Disney + Hostar).

 

Jamie Dornan -- star of movies as diverse as Belfast. Fifty Shades Of Grey and Heart of Stone featuring our very own Alia Bhatt -- and his wife musician Amelia Warner.

 

Renowned English actor and theatre director Sir Mark Rylance -- Dunkirk and Bridge Of Spies among other films.

 

Britain's Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage watching the final before taking a flight to see his friend Donald J Trump after the shooting.

 

Nick Kyrgios, who missed Wimbledon because of injury, impressed with his commentary on BBC.

Photographs: Paul Childs/Reuters

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court
When A Queen Came To Watch Tennis
When A Queen Came To Watch Tennis
Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB to BCCI
Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB to BCCI
SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs
MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket

Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket

PIX: Standing ovation for Princess Kate at Wimbledon

PIX: Standing ovation for Princess Kate at Wimbledon

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances