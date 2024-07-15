Spotted! Sunil Mittal At Wimbledon!

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, seen here with wife Nyna Mittal, skipped business rival Mukesh Ambani's festivities in Mumbai to watch Carlos Alcaraz demolishing GOAT Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2024 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The final was attended by a host of celebrities including Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts, British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Rylance and Gerard Butler, Irish actors Jamie Dorman and Paul Mescal among others.

A glimpse of the celebrities watching the Carlos-Novak contest:

Mission Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch with his wife Sophie Hunter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon during the men's singles final.

In front of them are Wimbledon Champs Stan Smith (1972), right, and Stefan Edberg (1988 and 1990),

Cumberbatch and Hunter with the amazing Julia Roberts.

Tom Cruise, who turned 62 on July 3, greets fans.

Actress Zendaya was in the royal box too as she was at the women's single final.

Julia Roberts with husband Daniel Moder.

class="rbig"Gerard Butler enjoys the action at Wimbledon.

Paul Mescal, right, star of Normal People, the series based on Sally Rooney's startling novel which you can watch on Jio TV, and the award-winning film All of Us Strangers (you can watch it on Disney + Hostar).

Jamie Dornan -- star of movies as diverse as Belfast. Fifty Shades Of Grey and Heart of Stone featuring our very own Alia Bhatt -- and his wife musician Amelia Warner.

Renowned English actor and theatre director Sir Mark Rylance -- Dunkirk and Bridge Of Spies among other films.

Britain's Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage watching the final before taking a flight to see his friend Donald J Trump after the shooting.

Nick Kyrgios, who missed Wimbledon because of injury, impressed with his commentary on BBC.

Photographs: Paul Childs/Reuters