IMAGE: Maria Sharapova in the royal box. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Tennis royalty met Hollywood royalty!

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova stunned in white to watch Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Women's Final on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Dune star Zendaya brought her signature 'tennis-chic' to Centre Court.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise flashed his megawatt smile.

Hugh Jackman cut a dapper figure, adding A-List glamour to the already-climactic day at Wimbledon.