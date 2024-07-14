News
PIX: Kate, Princess of Wales, makes appearance at Wimbledon

July 14, 2024 19:06 IST
IMAGE: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, was wearing a bright purple dress as she arrived at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Sunday. Photographs: Aaron Chown/Pool/REUTERS

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, arrived smiling at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday to watch the men's singles final, in her second public appearance this year while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

 

Tennis fan Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, was wearing a bright purple dress as she strode into the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.



The 42-year old Princess of Wales, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, underwent major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since then.

She made her return to public duties in June at "Trooping the Colour", the annual military parade to mark the official birthday of King Charles, and said she hoped to attend other events over the summer.



"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said in a personal written message ahead of that appearance.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," said the princess.



Her office, Kensington Palace, has declined to give specific details about the type of cancer or her medical condition, other than to say the treatment had begun in February.

Charles, 75, has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, and has remained busy, although his daily commitments are being limited to minimise risks to his recovery.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
