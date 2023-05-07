News
Son faces racial abuse? Spurs, Palace investigate

Son faces racial abuse? Spurs, Palace investigate

May 07, 2023 18:17 IST
IMAGE: Videos on social media showed South Korean forward Son Heung-min being racially abused by a fan. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are working with the Metropolitan Police to investigate an allegation of racial abuse towards Son Heung-min, both clubs said on Sunday.

Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making a racist gesture towards the South Korean forward as he walked past Palace fans after being substituted in a 1-0 win over the visitors on Saturday.

 

"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son," Palace said in a statement.

"Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."

Son has been subjected to racist abuse in the past. Last year, Chelsea indefinitely banned a season ticket holder following reports that Son was racially abused during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

"We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea," Spurs said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
