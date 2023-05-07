News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sabalenka beats world No. 1 Swiatek for Madrid title

Sabalenka beats world No. 1 Swiatek for Madrid title

May 07, 2023 09:45 IST
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open, at Park Manzanares, Madrid, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open, at Park Manzanares, Madrid, on Saturday. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday, avenging her defeat by the Polish world number one in last month's Stuttgart final.

 

Sabalenka produced a great performance to beat Swiatek for the first time on clay, proving that she will be a serious title contender when the French Open begins later this month.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka made things rather uncomfortable for Swiatek from the outset with her aggressive tactics, breaking the two-time Roland Garros champion's serve in the eighth game en route to bagging the first set.

Swiatek fought back in the second as she raced into a 3-0 lead before levelling the contest at one set all.

However, Australian Open champion Sabalenka dug in to show that she was no pushover as she opened up a 3-0 lead in the decider.

Swiatek kept everyone on the edge of their seats as she made it 3-3 in a thrilling third set.

Sabalenka then went on to break Swiatek's serve with a brilliant crosscourt forehand before wrapping up the win on her fourth match point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
