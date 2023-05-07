Kohli's Milestone Moment: Anushka Cheers from Stands

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Virat Kohli termed his homecoming a ‘special moment’ as he became the first batter to complete 7000 IPL runs, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday. What's more, he achieved the landmark in front of his family and childhood coach.

"It's a special moment, Anushka is here, my family is here, my coach is here. I was honoured with getting a pavilion named after me. I started my journey here and started playing for Delhi here. I never imagined all these things would come there and there's gratitude for all this. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard."

Kohli also highlighted the importance of having his wife and actress Anushka Sharma around him, saying her presence brings "normalcy". Kohli's daughter Vamika, too, was in attendance to watch the DC vs RCB clash.