'You Didn't Vote, Not Campaigning'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a show cause notice to former Union minister Jayant Sinha for not showing interest in 'organisational work' and 'election campaigning' ever since the party fielded Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Jayant Sinha. Photograph: ANI Photo

'You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct,' the notice from the BJP's Jharkhand unit read.

'As per the instructions of state president Shri Babulal Marandiji, you are requested to give clarification in this regard within two days,' the notice added.

Before tickets were issued for the Lok Sabha election, Jayant Sinha, former finance minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha's son, had requested party President J P Nadda to relieve him of 'direct electoral duties' so that he could focus on efforts to combat climate change.

'I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world.

'Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years,' Sinha said in a post on X.

'Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!' his post read.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress each secured one seat.