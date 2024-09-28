'Sometimes I don't even look at the Chess board': Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action . Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Playing chess all year round can take a huge toll on the physical and mental aspects of a player and Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa acknowledged that sometimes he has to completely take his mind off the sport to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Praggnanandhaa, who returned from Budapest recently after guiding India to its first-ever chess Olympiad gold, said that one of the manifestations of playing non-stop chess is that at times he doesn't even want to look at the chessboard.

"Yeah, for sure. It takes some mental toll and a physical thing (as well). But we are used to it... we need to get used to it because there are tournaments all year round. I had a similar thing (situation) last year as well, so I'm sort of used to it, that's how I want to put it," said the 19-year-old from Chennai.

Praggnanandhaa is now gearing up to compete in the Global Chess League (GCL) in London, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation (FIDE).

Praggnanandhaa will be turning out for the Magnus Carlsen-led Alpine SG Pipers, one of the six franchises in the GCL, scheduled to commence on October 3.

"Sometimes I don't feel like looking at chess... then I don't look at chess (board). When I feel like looking at chess (board), I do. When I play these tournaments (across the world), sometimes I don't look at the chess (board) during breaks or between the events. That's how it works for me," said Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa along with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and P Harikrishna clinched the chess Olympiad gold in the 'Open' category.

The chess ace added that one of the reasons he couldn't give off his best in the Olympiad was the mental toll tournaments had taken on him.

Praggnanandhaa finished with six points in 10 games, winning three, drawing six, and losing one.

"Reasons could be that I've been playing a lot and it has taken a toll mentally. But, you know that sometimes it happens that you didn't play your best and you have to accept that fact and play your best in the next one... just knowing what went wrong, why it happened. So now I'm focusing on my next event (GCL)."

"At the end of the day, the Olympiad was very good. We wanted to win the team gold and we did it, so that's good for me."

Praggnanandhaa added that the non-stop cycle of tournaments hadn't really given him the time to prepare for the GCL and that he would do so once he reaches London.

"I'm not really preparing for it. I mean there was no time after we came back from the Olympiad, we have been continuously travelling and stuff like that. So, we didn't have time. Just trying to take some rest and will prepare once I'm there in London," he said.

Praggnanandhaa said that Gukesh's mental fortitude and calm approach will help him do well in the world championship match against China's Ding Liren later this year in Singapore.

"I don't think I can advice (Gukesh on how to play). He is doing his stuff and he's been playing well in recent times, so he just has to continue doing what he is doing, what works for him. He is mentally calm in these kinds of pressure situations," opined Praggnanandhaa.

He also felt that the GCL will add to the popularity of chess globally given that there is a lot of "excitement" among fans around the tournament, which is only in its second year.

"Chess is growing in India and the world and I think the GCL will add to it and make the sport even more popular. It provides a lot of excitement to the audience," he said, adding that five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand had got a lot to do with chess becoming popular in India.

"There are several reasons for the sport's popularity and one of them is obviously Anand sir in becoming world champion. The other reason is, we are getting a lot of support now. There is a lot more recognition, an entire chess culture has developed in Chennai... there are academies everywhere, which is very good."