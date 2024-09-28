'CSK fans, I'll Always...'

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Dwayne Bravo/Instagram

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as their new mentor, succeeding Gautam Gambhir.

Bravo, who recently retired from international cricket, brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously served as the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings.

In a heartfelt message to CSK fans, Bravo expressed his gratitude for the love and support he received during his tenure with the franchise.

'Vanakkam, this is a champion. It is not a secret now that the news is out that I have accepted the deal to be the mentor of the Knight Riders franchise. Just want to take this time to give a special mention and a special thank you to the CSK management team for giving me their blessings to move on to do something that I am really passionate about' Bravo said.

'My fans in Chennai and to all the CSK fans around the world, I call on you to give me your blessings and support as you always do. I know this is a sad moment for you guys, but it is one that I encourage you to continue to support me in everything that I do.

'Lot's of love, yellove, all the time. See you guys soon. See you on the other side,' he added.

He also acknowledged the opportunity to join KKR, a team he has admired for its passion and professionalism.

Bravo's illustrious career includes four IPL titles with CSK, making him one of the most successful players in the league's history. His expertise and guidance will undoubtedly be invaluable to the KKR team as they look to build on their recent championship success.

Bravo is enthusiastic for the new chapter that is going to unfold in his life and said, 'I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

'The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.'