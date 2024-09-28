Paralympic hero honoured: Army celebrates Sema's bronze medal

IMAGE: Naib Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema being welcomed by Indian Army Spear Corps personnel for winning a bronze medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 in the Men’s Shotput event, at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naib Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a bronze medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024 in the Men's Shotput F57 final, expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for their unwavering support and motivation throughout his journey.

Speaking to ANI, Sema said, "I feel blessed to be an Indian and be a part of the Indian Army. Their support and motivation have been instrumental in my success. They ensured we had everything we needed, from training facilities to proper nutrition. Without their backing, I wouldn't be here today."

Sema, who holds the position of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, was warmly welcomed by the Spear Corps personnel in Dimapur upon his return from the Paralympics.