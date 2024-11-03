Solanke sizzles as Spurs roar back to crush Villa

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Aston Villa . Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters IMAGE:

Two second-half goals from Dominic Solanke and a sublime James Maddison free kick helped Tottenham Hotspur to come from behind and overwhelm Aston Villa 4-1 on Sunday, ending the visitors' seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Spurs climbed to seventh in the table on 16 points, two points behind Villa who stayed fifth. Should Chelsea win or draw at Manchester United later on Sunday, Villa would drop down to sixth.

Unai Emery's Villa led at halftime through Morgan Rogers, but Spurs were level soon after the break when Brennan Johnson tapped in at the far post.

Solanke's two goals in four minutes, including a flowing team move finished off with a delightful dink over Emiliano Martinez, secured the win, before Maddison curled in a free kick in stoppage time.

Emery, whose side had looked comfortable in the first half, said he was disappointed with the result, but not too worried about the manner of the defeat.

"We are disappointed, frustrated but we are accepting it,” Emery told Sky Sports. “We know our way, it is 38 matches, the league is very tight.”