Home  » Sports » Hylo Open: Malvika's stellar run ends in final

Hylo Open: Malvika's stellar run ends in final

Source: PTI
November 03, 2024 22:07 IST
Malvika Bansod

IMAGE:  Malvika Bansod struggled to match Mia Blichfeldt's pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod's impressive run at the Hylo Open Super 300 concluded with a runner-up finish, as she fell to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who claimed notable wins en route to her first Super 300 final, including a victory over fourth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, struggled to match Blichfeldt's pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes.

 

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika's errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease.

Malvika fought back in the second game, even leading 11-8. However, Blichfeldt's powerful cross-court smashes allowed her to equalise at 12-all, then capture five consecutive points to secure the title.

This marks Malvika's second appearance in a major final, having previously reached the title round of the Syed Modi India International in 2022, where she was defeated by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

In September, Malvika made headlines by upsetting Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the opening round of the China Open Super 100 before her quarterfinal exit. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
