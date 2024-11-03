Thank You, RR: Buttler bids emotional farewell

Turns out that this is the end: Jos Buttler bids emotional farewell to Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Jos Buttler, who has been a pivotal part of the team for seven seasons, reflected on his journey and the cherished memories he created while donning the iconic pink jersey. Photograph: BCCI

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, England captain Jos Buttler expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Royals (RR) after not being retained in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) Retentions.

Buttler, who has been a pivotal part of the team for seven seasons, reflected on his journey and the cherished memories he created while donning the iconic pink jersey.

"If it turns out that this is the end, thank you @rajasthanroyals and everyone involved with the franchise for 7 incredible seasons together. 2018 kickstarted the best years of my cricketing career and many of my most cherished memories have come in a Pink shirt over the last 6 years. Thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms. Could write so much more but let's leave it there," Buttler posted on his Instagram account.

Buttler's association with Rajasthan Royals began in 2018, a period he describes as the start of the best years of his cricketing career. His performances were instrumental in several key matches, earning him a special place in the hearts of the Royals' fans. Throughout his tenure, Buttler not only showcased his exceptional skills on the field but also embraced the team culture and built strong relationships within the franchise.

As Buttler moves forward, his departure marks the end of an era for Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, which has seen many players come and go, will undoubtedly feel the absence of Buttler's dynamic presence both as a player and as a team member. His acknowledgment of the franchise's support and the warm welcome extended to his family highlights the close-knit community that the Royals have fostered over the years.

While fans and teammates alike will miss seeing Buttler in the pink jersey, his message leaves the door open for future opportunities and underscores the impact the Rajasthan Royals have had on his career. The cricketing world will be watching closely to see where Buttler's journey takes him next.

In 11 matches for Rajasthan, Buttler managed 359 runs with two hundreds at a strike-rate of 140.78 in IPL 2024.