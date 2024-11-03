News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Thank You, RR: Buttler bids emotional farewell

Thank You, RR: Buttler bids emotional farewell

Source: ANI
November 03, 2024 23:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Turns out that this is the end: Jos Buttler bids emotional farewell to Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler, who has been a pivotal part of the team for seven seasons, reflected on his journey and the cherished memories he created while donning the iconic pink jersey. Photograph: BCCI

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, England captain Jos Buttler expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Royals (RR) after not being retained in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) Retentions.

 

Buttler, who has been a pivotal part of the team for seven seasons, reflected on his journey and the cherished memories he created while donning the iconic pink jersey.

"If it turns out that this is the end, thank you @rajasthanroyals and everyone involved with the franchise for 7 incredible seasons together. 2018 kickstarted the best years of my cricketing career and many of my most cherished memories have come in a Pink shirt over the last 6 years. Thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms. Could write so much more but let's leave it there," Buttler posted on his Instagram account.

Jos Buttler

Buttler's association with Rajasthan Royals began in 2018, a period he describes as the start of the best years of his cricketing career. His performances were instrumental in several key matches, earning him a special place in the hearts of the Royals' fans. Throughout his tenure, Buttler not only showcased his exceptional skills on the field but also embraced the team culture and built strong relationships within the franchise.

As Buttler moves forward, his departure marks the end of an era for Rajasthan Royals. The franchise, which has seen many players come and go, will undoubtedly feel the absence of Buttler's dynamic presence both as a player and as a team member. His acknowledgment of the franchise's support and the warm welcome extended to his family highlights the close-knit community that the Royals have fostered over the years.

While fans and teammates alike will miss seeing Buttler in the pink jersey, his message leaves the door open for future opportunities and underscores the impact the Rajasthan Royals have had on his career. The cricketing world will be watching closely to see where Buttler's journey takes him next.

In 11 matches for Rajasthan, Buttler managed 359 runs with two hundreds at a strike-rate of 140.78 in IPL 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
Zverev wins Paris Masters, Swiatek survives Krejcikova
Zverev wins Paris Masters, Swiatek survives Krejcikova
Nageeye steals the show in NYC marathon
Nageeye steals the show in NYC marathon
F1: Verstappen pulls off stunning win in Brazilian GP
F1: Verstappen pulls off stunning win in Brazilian GP
Solanke sizzles as Spurs roar back to crush Villa
Solanke sizzles as Spurs roar back to crush Villa

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Livingstone's century powers England to victory
Livingstone's century powers England to victory
How India's Batters Crumbled at the Wankhede...
How India's Batters Crumbled at the Wankhede...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances