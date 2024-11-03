LaLiga: Barca, Atletico continue winning streak

IMAGE: Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea / Reuters IMAGE: Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona beat Espanyol 3-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday thanks to a first-half double from Dani Olmo and a goal from Raphinha.

The victory moved Barcelona nine points clear of Real Madrid, who did not play away at Valencia this weekend after their match was postponed due to the devastating floods in the region. Espanyol are 17th, a point above the relegation zone.

Barcelona dominated possession from the outset and Olmo was busy in the first half, scoring two sublime goals after finding space in and around the box, while Raphinha also scored to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the break.

After VAR disallowed two Espanyol goals for offside, they finally beat the offside trap when Javi Puado scored to deny Barcelona another clean sheet but the home side took the three points and claimed bragging rights once again.

Atletico register 2-0 win over Las Palmas

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone in action with Las Palmas' Alex Munoz . Photograph: Isabel Infantes

Sustained pressure paid off for Atletico Madrid as manager Diego Simeone's son Giuliano netted his first goal for Atletico Madrid and Alexander Sorloth also scored to secure a 2-0 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday.

Atletico, third in the table with 23 points from 12 matches, have played one match less than second-placed Real Madrid, whose match at Valencia this weekend was postponed after deadly flooding in the eastern region.

"I'm very happy for my first official goal for Atletico Madrid but I also want to mention everything that's going on in Valencia. For the victims, I send all my strength and support," Giuliano Simeone said.

Nahuel Molina's 37th-minute long ball up the right flank helped Simeone beat the visitors' high defensive line and the 21-year-old sprinted towards the six-yard box and finished with his right foot past keeper Jasper Cillessen's outstretched leg.

Antoine Griezmann almost doubled Atletico's lead seconds before the break, but his left-footed effort from a Pablo Barrios cross came off the crossbar.