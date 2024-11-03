News
Rahul, Jurel get last-minute call-up for Australia A tour

Source: PTI
November 03, 2024 23:18 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir with K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Senior batter KL Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel will be flying to Australia for the second 'unofficial Test' between India A and Australia A starting November 7 at the MCG to give them some game time before the first game at Perth from November 22.

 

Rahul and Jurel were part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand series but while the former played the opening game before being dropped from the playing XI, Jurel, who made his debut against England earlier this year, hasn't got a game since Rishabh Pant's comeback.

The Indian team management wants to give everyone a fair chance to get game time under their belt especially the reserves who could come into action anytime in a marathon series spanning over seven weeks. 

