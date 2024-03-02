Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco

IMAGRS from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday

IMAGE: AC Milan's Noah Okafor celebrates scoring against Lazio in their Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

A late goal by forward Noah Okafor earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on Friday after a chaotic end to the game in which the hosts were reduced to eight men in stoppage time.

Milan, who ended their winless run of three games across all competitions, sit third in the league standings on 56 points.

They are one point adrift of second-placed Juventus who travel to Napoli on Sunday and 13 behind leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday.

"In the last away matches we had conceded too many goals, being punished at the slightest chance," coach Stefano Pioli told a press conference.

"(But) the group works well, is compact and wants to do well from here to the end."

Milan conceded eight times in their previous three away games, all against teams in the lower half of the table.

Following a first half short on action and chances, Milan continued to dominate possession and substitute Okafor scored in the 88th minute on a rebound from near the penalty spot, after his initial shot was denied by Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

Okafor joined team mate Luka Jovic and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez for the most goals scored coming off the bench (four) in the Italian top flight this season.

Rafael Leao thought he broke the deadlock for the visitors earlier in the second half but the goal, which deflected off both Lazio defender Mario Gila and Provedel, was ruled out for offside following a VAR review in the 76th minute.

Lazio were down to 10 men just before the hour mark when defender Luca Pellegrini received a second booking for trying to unlawfully stop Christian Pulisic after losing the ball.

The hosts ended the match with eight players after defender Adam Marusic was also sent off following a challenge on Leao in stoppage time and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi saw a straight red for retaliating after being pulled by Pulisic.

Lazio are the first Serie A side to receive three red cards in a single game since Palermo did against Bologna in 2012.

Milan next face Empoli on March 10 after hosting Slavia Prague in their Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday.

Lazio, who remained ninth in the league standings on 40 points having lost three out of their last four league games, take on Udinese on March 11.

Maurizio Sarri's side travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday with hopes of holding on to their 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Bayern Munich concede late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Freiburg

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae in action with SC Freiburg's Ritsu Doan during their Bundesliga match at Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler scored an 87th-minute equaliser on Friday to snatch a 2-2 against visitors Bayern Munich, whose Bundesliga title hopes suffered a further blow.

The result left champions Bayern, who have 54 points from 24 league matches, seven behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have 61 and can pull further away with a win over Cologne on Sunday.

Bayern, preparing to host Italy's Lazio in their Champions League last 16 second leg next week, suffered a nightmare start to their record 2,000th Bundesliga game with the hosts finding spaces to attack.

The Bavarians had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping them in the game with a string of outstanding saves early in the first half.

"We played completely without structure (in the first half)," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. "We were not disciplined. We were not in our positions, we lost possession going forward and allowed them to counterattack.

"It was very clear that we wanted to play here with a different level of determination but we only started doing that after conceding a goal. But one good half is not good enough to win here.

"It wasn't a matter of will, we played recklessly for the first half hour."

Freiburg took their chances against a crisis-hit Bayern, who will part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season, and were rewarded with a 12th minute lead.

Neuer first spectacularly palmed a Roland Sallai header away, then saw the Hungarian's rebound bicycle kick bounce off the post before Christian Guenter rifled in.

The hosts had half a dozen chances to score again in a strong half hour before Bayern hit against the run of play with an unstoppable long-range shot from Mathys Tel in the 35th.

The visitors looked sharper after the break and came close with Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane before the former launched a solo run down the left, cut into the box and curled a low shot past the Freiburg keeper to compete their comeback.

Freiburg, however, struck in the 87th with Hoeler bagging the late equaliser after a fine turn and shot in the box. Bayern have now managed just one win from their last four league games.

PSG held to goalless draw at Monaco

IMAGE: Action from the hard-fought Ligue 1 match played between PSG and Monaco. Photograph: PSG/X

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain and AS Monaco played out a 0-0 draw at Stade Louis II on Friday, as Luis Enrique's side extended their unbeaten league run to 19 games.

PSG moved to 55 points, 12 clear of second-placed Brest, who host Le Havre on Sunday. Monaco, still winless at home this year, remain third with 42 points.

Despite the visitors dominating possession, Monaco came closest to opening the scoring during the first half, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping the hosts at bay.

PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime, but Bradley Barcola and Vitinha could not find a way past keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

"We had chances but we played better in the second half, we played the ball better than we did in the first but the draw is rather logical," coach Luis Enrique told Prime Video.

"Sooner or later we'll have to get used to playing without Kylian. I have to take the best decisions for the team," the Spaniard when asked about taking off Mbappe, who is set to leave the club in the close season.

PSG next play at Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, where they hold a 2-0 lead.

"I don't have any personal feelings, I played a good game. It's not easy here and we wanted to win, but Monaco are a great team," Donnarumma said. "We played a good game despite everything. The team had a good attitude and now we're ready for Real Sociedad."