Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will lack of facilities push cricket out of 2026 Asiad?

Will lack of facilities push cricket out of 2026 Asiad?

March 01, 2024 18:41 IST
Venue woes present but organisers keen on cricket in next Asian Games in Japan

IMAGE: India's men's and women's teams, both bagged gold medals in cricket at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Photograph: ICC/X

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is eager to have cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and is exploring the idea of converting a baseball stadium in Nagoya for this purpose.

Cricket administrators perceive multi-sport events like the Asian Games as an opportunity to boost the game, which will return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 after a 128-year gap.

Cricket featured in the Hangzhou Games in China last year but wasn't part of the 2018 Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.

 

"We are still working on the sports programme for the 2026 Games but yes, we would want cricket to be part of it," OCA acting president Randhir Singh told Reuters.

The lack of cricket facilities in Japan, however, remains an issue.

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) has offered an international stadium in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo but the OCA prefers a facility in or around Nagoya, the capital of Aichi prefecture where the Games will be held.

The Tochigi stadium would be a three-and-half hour drive from Nagoya, said OCA Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who visited Japan last month with an OCA coordination committee to oversee preparations.

"We are working with the Asian Cricket Council on this," Tiwari said.

The programme for the 2026 Games will be finalised at an OCA General Assembly in April.

JCA officials were not immediately available for comment.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

