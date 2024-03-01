News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener

F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener

March 01, 2024 23:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Max Verstappen won from pole in Bahrain last year and ended up with 19 wins from 22 races in a dominant season. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Red Bull's reigning World champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row.

Mercedes' George Russell qualified third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth under the Sakhir floodlights.

 

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both held under lights and the first two rounds of a record 24-race championship, are being held on Saturdays to accommodate Ramadan, which starts on the evening of March 10.

At the end of the session Verstappen appeared under the impression that he had not done enough, but the Dutch driver was 0.228 quicker than Leclerc.

"Nothing to be sorry about Max. A very good start. Two tenths clear of Charles and three tenths clear of George," said team boss Christian Horner.

The triple champion, who won from pole in Bahrain last year and ended up with 19 wins from 22 races in a dominant season, said it had been fun.

"The track had a lot of grip but with the wind the last two days, it's been quite tricky to get the whole lap together and it was the same in qualifying," he said.

"Of course very happy to be on pole. It was a little bit unexpected but luckily in qualifying the car came to us and I felt a bit happier with the whole car."

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start fifth with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sixth and McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seventh and eighth.

Seven times World champion Lewis Hamilton will line up in ninth place with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg a surprise 10th for the US-owned team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss after mysterious email
Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss after mysterious email
Is Hardik Getting Preferential Treatment?
Is Hardik Getting Preferential Treatment?
Is Dhruv Jurel The Next M S Dhoni?
Is Dhruv Jurel The Next M S Dhoni?
Police move to close bank scam involving Ajit Pawar
Police move to close bank scam involving Ajit Pawar
Jolly-Gopichand lose in German Open quarters
Jolly-Gopichand lose in German Open quarters
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru
Govt inks Rs 39K-cr deal for 200 BrahMos, MiG engines
Govt inks Rs 39K-cr deal for 200 BrahMos, MiG engines

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Saina's Peek Into Ambani Party

SEE: Saina's Peek Into Ambani Party

When Neeraj Met Ratan Tata

When Neeraj Met Ratan Tata

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances