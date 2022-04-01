Snapshots from around the Premier League

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes has been one of the key performers for Manchester United since arriving at the club in 2020 . Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Fan favourite Fernandes signs new 5 year deal with Man United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and the playmaker has since become a key player at the club, winning their player of the year award twice.

The 27-year-old has scored 49 goals and made 39 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

Fernandes also helped Portugal seal a spot in this year's World Cup after scoring a brace in their victory against North Macedonia in the European qualifiers this week.

"I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," United manager Ralf Rangnick told reporters.

United are sixth in the league on 50 points after 29 matches and they host Leicester City on Saturday.

Spurs boss Conte eyeing top four finish

Tottenham Hotspur can still qualify for next season's Champions League after a recent upturn in form, manager Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, Spurs have won four of their last five league games to sit fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

"We are not the only team that want to achieve this miracle... there are four teams that are stronger than the others: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and United," Conte said ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Newcastle United.

"It's important to have this ambition. To play Champions League is important for me, it's important for the club, important for the players, for everybody."

Chelsea boss Tuchel unsure on meeting potential new owners

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday he expects discussions over the Premier League club's sale to intensify over the coming weeks, but he was unsure if he should be meeting potential owners.

European champions Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

The Ricketts family and groups led by Martin Broughton and Todd Boehly are among the bidders to have been included on a shortlist of potential buyers.

British media also reported that Stephen Pagliuca, joint owner of NBA team Boston Celtics, could also be in the running.

"I'm not sure if they want to (meet me) and I'm not sure if I should (meet them). Maybe it's best for me to be involved as late as possible in this." Tuchel told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford.

West Ham midfielder Lanzini unhurt following car crash

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree.

Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident in east London on Thursday.

"Police were called at 12:49hrs on Thursday, 31 March to reports of a collision on the A12 in Romford," Metropolitan Police told Reuters in a statement.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported."

West Ham manager David Moyes later confirmed that the 29-year-old had escaped unhurt and was feeling fine.

"The car went down a ditch and off the road. He's a bit sore but he's okay. It's terrible, but we don't want to go on too much about it. It's happened to Manuel but he's okay, thankfully." Moyes told reporters.

Man Utd boss Ragnick hits back at 'unsatisfied' Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must learn to be flexible and play in the position the team demands of him, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday after the Frenchman complained he was unsure of his role at the Old Trafford club.

Pogba said in an interview that he was not satisfied with his career at United, explaining that it was hard to find consistency when his position in the team was constantly changing compared to a well-defined role with the French national team.

"I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks," Rangnick told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leicester City in the Premier League.

"Since the game against West Ham on Jan. 22, we have lost three strikers -- Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, who is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

"With Bruno (Fernandes) or Scott McTominay missing, then of course somebody has to play a different role. He (Pogba) is a flexible player and can play (as a number) six, eight, and even 10. This is normal."

Rangnick also touched upon defender Harry Maguire, who has been struggling for form at United, being booed by England fans during a friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium, describing it as 'unusual' but something that would not be repeated at Old Trafford.

"He knows my position towards him, he's been a very valuable player for the team and the club, the captain," Rangnick said.