Rediff.com  » Sports » 5 Subs allowed in Premier League from next season

5 Subs allowed in Premier League from next season

Last updated on: March 31, 2022 23:23 IST
EPL

IMAGE: Players line up before the match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in the EPL. Photograph: Peter Powell / Reuters

The English Premiership will be making a change for five substitutes from season 2022-23 onwards, in line with similar changes made by major European Leagues. The rule had first been introduced during the pandemic for a limited time period in the 2019-20 season.

 

This also has to do with the demands of the modern game and the effect of an extended championship season which takes a toll of teams in a big way especially with long-term injuries to key players.

As per an official statement, "Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players," the league said Thursday. "From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at halftime. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet."

Soccer's law-making body IFAB had recommended making the rule permanent, but the Premier League was the only top league in Europe to decide against continuing five substitutes from 2020-21 even as a number of managers voiced concerns about player fatigue.

The Professional Footballers' Association backed the league's latest decision, with chief executive Maheta Molango saying the increasing workload on players is damaging their health and wellbeing.

"The adoption of this rule is a welcome step forward in what needs to be an ongoing effort to address issues with player fatigue, making sure they have the opportunity to perform at their best," Molango said in a statement.

The Premier League added it would stop twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff from Monday, with only symptomatic individuals to be tested.

