6-time Olympic champion Hoy undergoing cancer treatment

6-time Olympic champion Hoy undergoing cancer treatment

February 17, 2024 17:44 IST
IMAGE: Chris Hoy was at the vanguard of Britain's era of domination in track cycling, winning gold medals at the Athens, Beijing and London Olympics. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy said he was "optimistic" and "positive" after revealing on Friday that he had been diagnosed with cancer last year.

"I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point," said the 47-year-old Scot on Instagram.

 

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.

"I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately."

Sprinter Hoy was at the vanguard of Britain's era of domination in track cycling, winning gold medals at the Athens, Beijing and London Olympics. He also claimed 11 world titles during a glittering career.

Until 2021 Hoy was the most successful British Olympian and the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time before being overtaken by fellow Briton Jason Kenny who claimed his seventh Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.

Hoy, who did not give further details about his diagnosis, added that he was "surrounded by love" and is living his normal life and was looking forward to working at the Paris Olympics later this year in his role as a commentator.

Reacting to the news on X, British Cycling said: "Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family Chris. You got this."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
