Rohit's Dig At Jadeja's No-Balls

Rohit's Dig At Jadeja's No-Balls

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2024 11:19 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

In light-hearted banter on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot, Rohit Sharma playfully teased Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite Jadeja's century with the bat, his bowling didn't meet expectations, conceding 33 runs in 4 overs, including two no-balls.

During the 31st over of England's innings, when Jadeja bowled two no-balls to Joe Root, Rohit couldn't resist a cheeky comment.

With a grin, Rohit remarked that Jadeja rarely bowls so many no-balls in the IPL and suggested he treat the situation like a T20 game to bring his A-game.

'Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne no balls nahi dalta,' the skipper told the all rounder. 'T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
