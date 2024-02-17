Bhajji's Emotional Message For Ashwin

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh hugs Ravichandran Ashwin during a Test in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Retired cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan extended their wishes and prayers to Ravichandran Ashwin, who had to withdraw from the third Test in Rajkot due to a family emergency.

Ashwin had to step away from the third Test against England to be with his ailing mother in Chennai.

'Dear @ashwinravi99, your cricketing achievements have brought joy to 1.4 billion Indians. Wishing strength and well-being to your family during this challenging time,' Bhajji tweeted.

'Big cheers to @ashwinravi99 for 500 Test wickets!' Pathan tweeted, adding, 'A monumental achievement. Heard about your departure for family reasons. Hoping everything is okay.'