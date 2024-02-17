News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bhajji's Emotional Message For Ashwin

Bhajji's Emotional Message For Ashwin

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2024 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh hugs Ravichandran Ashwin during a Test in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Retired cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan extended their wishes and prayers to Ravichandran Ashwin, who had to withdraw from the third Test in Rajkot due to a family emergency.

Ashwin had to step away from the third Test against England to be with his ailing mother in Chennai.

 

'Dear @ashwinravi99, your cricketing achievements have brought joy to 1.4 billion Indians. Wishing strength and well-being to your family during this challenging time,' Bhajji tweeted.

'Big cheers to @ashwinravi99 for 500 Test wickets!' Pathan tweeted, adding, 'A monumental achievement. Heard about your departure for family reasons. Hoping everything is okay.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin
500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin
After Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?
After Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?
When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...
When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...
Guess Who This Actress Is
Guess Who This Actress Is
3rd Test PHOTOS: England's bold response on Day 3
3rd Test PHOTOS: England's bold response on Day 3
'Nitish lost the political battle'
'Nitish lost the political battle'
Kejriwal appears in court virtually in ED case
Kejriwal appears in court virtually in ED case

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Lyon's Heartfelt Message For Ashwin!

Lyon's Heartfelt Message For Ashwin!

Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?

Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances