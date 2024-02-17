News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!

Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!

Source: PTI
February 17, 2024 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own national record to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AFI/X

Rising Indian sprinter Jyothi Yarraji marginally bettered her own national record by clocking 8.12s in the women's 60m hurdles to win gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, in Tehran on Saturday.

 

The 2022 Asian Games silver medallist in the 100m hurdles had the previous best timing of 8:13s at the same event last year which had earned her a runner-up finish.

The 24-year-old athlete topped her heat with a timing of 8:22s and in the final she did better to finish ahead of Japan's Asuka Tereda (8.21s).

Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong (8:26s) took the third place on the podium.

Jyothi is the reigning Asian Outdoor champion in the 100m hurdles, having won the title in Bangkok last year.

She had returned with a silver in the 100m hurdles from Hangzhou Asian Games after initially being disqualified. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bhajji's Emotional Message For Ashwin
Bhajji's Emotional Message For Ashwin
Why ICC Rules Don't Permit Ashwin's Replacement
Why ICC Rules Don't Permit Ashwin's Replacement
Rohit's Dig At Jadeja's No-Balls
Rohit's Dig At Jadeja's No-Balls
Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting
Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead
Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic trials
Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic trials
ED to quiz Patnaik's MLA in land irregularities case
ED to quiz Patnaik's MLA in land irregularities case

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

Historic win! Indian women enter 1st Asia Team final

Historic win! Indian women enter 1st Asia Team final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances