Sinner unbothered by injury before US Open final

September 07, 2024 10:12 IST
Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner loses his balance and falls during the semi-final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

US Open finalist Jannik Sinner is hopeful the wrist injury he sustained in a fall during Friday's semi-final win over Jack Draper will not be a bother during the final.

Top seed Sinner, the first Italian man to reach a U.S. Open singles final, received medical attention beside the court during the gruelling straight-set win, while his opponent vomited three times in the New York heat.

 

"The physio (loosened) it up very fast on court, so after I felt OK in the beginning. Then, after, it went away by playing, which is good," Sinner told reporters.

"Let's see how it is tomorrow when it's cold. It's going to be a different feeling. Hopefully it's nothing to concern about."

The 23-year-old said he expected Britain's Draper, who reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time, to be a strong contender.

"Playing against Jack, it's never easy. He served very well... Happy to win this one," Sinner said.

"I know that he's potentially winning some big titles in the future."

The Australian Open champion, who faces American 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday, said he expected a difficult match, playing against a home favourite hoping to end the host nation's 21-year men's Grand Slam drought.

"Big serve. Very solid player from the back of the court. He can hit strong. He can hit with rotation. He can mix up the game very well," Sinner said.

"We're in New York playing against an American, so it's going to be, for sure, the crowd a little bit more on their side. But it's normal. It's like when I play in Italy... so I'm going to accept that."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
