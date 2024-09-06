News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pegula pumped with home crowd adrenaline in fight back

Pegula pumped with home crowd adrenaline in fight back

September 06, 2024 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New York-born Jessica Pegula said she had fulfilled a childhood dream by reaching the US Open final, and winning the title would mean the world to her.

IMAGE: New York-born Jessica Pegula said she had fulfilled a childhood dream by reaching the US Open final, and winning the title would mean the world to her. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The cheering home crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium filled Jessica Pegula with adrenaline as she fought back from a first-set loss to beat Karolina Muchova in the US Open semi-finals on Thursday, the American sixth seed said.

Pegula was trailing 2-0 in the second set before she snatched the momentum from her Czech opponent to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 and qualify for her first major final.

 

"I think the crowd really helped me get some adrenaline into me... I think I was just very, very flat. I wasn't even nervous," Pegula told reporters.

"At the end of the first she was playing some extremely high level so I just had no rhythm... holding that game, I was able to just find some adrenaline and get my legs under me. You know, just try and chase down every single ball that I could."

The 30-year-old said she was more nervous before facing world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, a match she won in straight sets.

"Today I was just, like, whatever. Maybe that was bad, because I clearly came out super flat," Pegula joked.

"I was trying to think that maybe it was good that I felt really loose, but clearly I was a little too loose."

Pegula, who plays second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday, said she knew a way to frustrate the Australian Open champion who beat her in last month's Cincinnati Open final.

"Cincinnati, she served unbelievable, and I felt like I still had chances in that match... I have to get her moving, serve smart, and try and put some pressure on her serve," she said.

New York-born Pegula said she had fulfilled a childhood dream by reaching the US Open final, and winning the title would mean the world to her.

"If you would have told me at the beginning of the year I'd be in the finals of the U.S. Open, I would have laughed so hard," she said.

"To be able to overcome all those challenges and say that I get a chance at the title Saturday is what we play for as players, let alone being able to do that in my home country here, in my home slam. It's perfect, really."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat
When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat
Neeraj trumps injury to make Diamond League finale!
Neeraj trumps injury to make Diamond League finale!
PICS: Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final
PICS: Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
'Most Hectic Yet Magical Days Of My Life'
'Most Hectic Yet Magical Days Of My Life'
Vivek Agnihotri refuses to debate on Kashmir
Vivek Agnihotri refuses to debate on Kashmir
Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!
Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

Sindhu goes pink for breast cancer awareness!

Sindhu goes pink for breast cancer awareness!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances