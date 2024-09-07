Paralympics: Landmine blast survivor Sema wins Shot Put bronze

IMAGE: India’s Hokato Hotozhe Sema celebrates after clearing 14.65 metres in the men's Shot Put F57 category at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday. Photograph: Khelo India/X

Landmine blast survivor Hokato Hotozhe Sema came up with a career-best throw of 14.65 metres to win the bronze medal in the men's Shot Put F57 category at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday.

The 40-year-old Dimapur-born armyman, who won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before hitting a purple patch.

The only athlete from Nagaland who is part of the Indian contingent at the Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m.

However, Sema, who lost his left leg in a landmine blast while taking part in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Chowkibal in 2002, achieved his best throw in his fourth throw, surpassing his personal best of 14.49m on way to the bronze medal.

IMAGE: Hokato Hotozhe Sema celebrates with the national flag after attaining his personal best of 14.65 metres. Photograph: Khelo India/X

Iran's Yasin Khosravi, the 31-year-old two-time para World champion and Hangzhou Para Games gold medallist, clinched the top spot with a Paralympic record of 15.96m, which he achieved on his fourth attempt. He missed rewriting his own World mark of 16.01m by just five centimetres.

Brazil's Thiago Dos Santos took the silver with his best throw of 15.06m.

Sema, who was encouraged by a senior army official at the Pune-based Artificial Limb Centre to take up shot put after seeing his fitness, took up the sport in 2016 at the age of 32 and was soon competing in the National Para Athletics Championships in Jaipur the same year.

The other Indian in the fray, Rana Soman, silver medallist at the Hangzhou Para Games, finished fifth with a best throw of 14.07m.

F57 category is for field athletes with movement affected to a low degree in one leg, moderately in both feet or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to compensate for significant asymmetry in power from the legs but have full upper body power.