Sift Samra bounces back with bronze after Olympic blow

Sift Samra bounces back with bronze after Olympic blow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 12, 2025 17:27 IST

Sift Kaur Samra

IMAGE: Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze at ISSF World Cup. Photograph: NRAI/X

Top Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra tackled a strong field with aplomb to claim the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Samra, who holds the current world record in women's 50 metre rifle three positions event which she had set while winning the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games, shot 453.1 in the eight-player final.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad won the gold medal with 466.9, while Emely Jaeggi of Switzerland bagged silver with 464.8.

 

Emely was placed ninth in the qualifications with 590 but made the final as two markswomen among the top eight were shooting for ranking points only (RPO).

Samra, who is from Faridkot, Punjab, was second in the qualifications with a total of 592 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

Sift Kaur Samra

She won a gold medal at the World Cup in Buenos Aires earlier this year, starting the season on a rousing note after a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France's Agathe Cecile Camille Girard, who also shot 592, topped the qualifications on the account of having more inner 10 (Xs), while Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat was placed third heading into the finals.

The other Indians in the competition, Ashi Chouksey finished 11th with 589, while Anjum Moudgil ended 27th with 586. Shriyanka Sadangi was 53rd with 582, and Nischal was further down at 60th position.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
