HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?

Kuldeep gunning for Jadeja's spot?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 17:06 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE:  Kuldeep Yadav's versatility could complement pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah better if India harbour any hopes of picking 20 wickets.Photograph: BCCI

The artist in Kuldeep Yadav would look to keep an accurate Ravindra Jadeja on toes when both the slow left-arm bowlers take the field during the senior Indian team's four-day intra-squad warm-up game against India A starting in Beckenham, Kent, on Friday.

The match will be the senior team's only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20.

The intra-sqaud game acts like a pre-cursor to the Test match. The Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir opted for a "closed door" session to prevent the opposition from getting any ideas on the tactical front, emulating a long-established practice among European football clubs.

 

They had done the same during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Team India players

As bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, building the stamina to bowl and field 90 overs a day is very different from normal net sessions.

The four-day game, which doesn't have the official first-class status, gives batters a second go if someone is dismissed cheaply.

With 360 overs of match simulation available over four days, it will give the team management a chance to allow the bowling unit get enough overs under their belt.

That would be handy in ensuring that the bowlers -- be it a spinner or a pacer -- have the requisite rhythm in actual match. Gambhir will have some work to do in terms of zeroing in on lone specialist spinner for Headingley.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja versus Kuldeep Yadav is the biggest playing eleven jigsaw puzzle that needs to be sorted by Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

There is Ravindra Jadeja, whose superior batting becomes a huge factor in SENA countries but against England's 'Bazballers', Kuldeep Yadav's versatility could complement pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah better if India harbour any hopes of picking 20 wickets.

Jadeja versus Kuldeep is the biggest playing eleven jigsaw puzzle that needs to be sorted by Gambhir and the coaching staff.

Similarly, the intra-squad game will also give the coaches and skipper Shubman Gill a chance to see which of Akash Deep's fuller length or Prasidh Krishna's back of the length stuff works better in these conditions.

Bumrah, who will be playing a red-ball game after six months, will also get a chance to bowl multiple spells and test his fitness having only played IPL since his comeback from a lower back stress injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's Forgotten Triple Centurion Returns
India's Forgotten Triple Centurion Returns
'Sacrifice, Fight, Dominate': Gambhir's War Cry
'Sacrifice, Fight, Dominate': Gambhir's War Cry
England's secret weapon revealed for India Tests
England's secret weapon revealed for India Tests
'India are coming prepared': McCullum's big warning
'India are coming prepared': McCullum's big warning
Auto Driver's Son Plays For India: Siraj Hits Back
Auto Driver's Son Plays For India: Siraj Hits Back

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

webstory image 3

10 Iconic Films Are Turning 50 This Year

VIDEOS

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad0:56

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD