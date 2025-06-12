Auto Driver's Son Plays For India: Siraj Hits Back

'I'm here because of years of grind. Yet a few careless words online can reduce that struggle to a stereotype.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj revealed that trolls often try to weaponise his humble beginnings. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

'Go drive an auto like your dad' -- Mohammed Siraj has had enough of this tired insult. The Indian pacer is hitting back at trolls who try to reduce his success to a punchline.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer, who rose from a modest lower middle class upbringing to don the Indian jersey, has never shied away from acknowledging his roots.

Currently in England with the Indian Test squad, Siraj opened up about the frequent online jabs he faces whenever he underperforms.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he said, 'I am grateful every day to represent India. Who would've thought -- the son of an auto driver playing for the Indian cricket team? Every time a kid tells me he wants to play for India too, it fills me with pride.'

Siraj revealed that trolls often try to weaponise his humble beginnings.

'Whenever I have a bad match, some people say, "Go back to driving autos like your dad." But my father's work was never an insult -- it's my biggest strength.'

Siraj lost his father during the 2020 tour of Australia but couldn't return home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Despite the personal loss, he chose to stay back and continue playing for the team -- a decision that won hearts across the cricketing world.

Reflecting on his journey, Siraj added, 'My dad taught me what hard work truly means -- keeping your head down, pushing through, and ignoring the noise.

'Walking back home after long hours of practice, staying hungry for success, being overlooked and still showing up -- that's what shaped me.

'I'm here because of years of grind. Yet a few careless words online can reduce that struggle to a stereotype.'

Siraj's powerful message serves as a reminder that dignity of labour, resilience, and determination often shape champions -- not privilege.