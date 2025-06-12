India's Forgotten Triple Centurion Returns

IMAGE: Redemption arc: Karun Nair’s second innings. Photograph and video: BCCI

He was written off. Overlooked. Forgotten.

But Karun Nair never stopped believing. And now, eight years after his last Test, India’s only triple-centurion since Sehwag is back — older, tougher, and hungrier than ever.

The 32-year-old, India’s only triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, has earned a stunning recall for the upcoming five-Test series in England, marking a new chapter in his career and a fresh era for Indian cricket — one that no longer includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nair’s comeback is the stuff of cricketing folklore: a gritty grind through county cricket, domestic dominance, and quiet perseverance. His return was acknowledged with a heartfelt message from close friend and teammate KL Rahul, who will also feature in the squad.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Nair said, ‘It feels very special, very grateful, very fortunate to get this opportunity again. I’m looking forward to grabbing it with both hands. There are a lot of emotions I can’t even express — it will be a very special moment.’

Rahul, who has known Nair since their junior days in Karnataka cricket, added, ‘The months he spent here in the UK playing county cricket — how hard and lonely it was — only a few of us know. For him to fight through that and make it back is inspiring, not just for his family, but also for friends like us. We’ve seen his journey up close.’

Nair’s inclusion is richly deserved. He scored 863 runs in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha at an average of 53.93, with four hundreds. His 135 in the final helped clinch the title. In India A’s warm-up series against England Lions, he smashed 259 runs in three innings, including a double century.

He also lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy, topping the run charts with 779 runs in nine matches at an astonishing average of 389.50 and strike rate of 124.04, including five centuries. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he added 255 runs at a strike rate of 177.

Meanwhile, his consistent performances for Northamptonshire in the County Championship — 736 runs across two seasons at an average of 56.61, including a best of 202* — proved he had not just the form but the hunger to return.

Nair last played a Test in 2017. Since then, he has lived in the shadow of his own brilliance from that iconic 303* against England in Chennai in 2016. Now, he gets a second shot at redemption, and the narrative couldn’t be better — against the same opponent, in their own backyard.

The five-Test series between India and England begins June 20 at Headingley, with subsequent matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

It’s the start of India’s World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle — and potentially a fairytale rebirth for Karun Nair.