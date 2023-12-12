Virushka Mark Anniversary With Fun

IMAGE: There was no dearth of fun at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary celebrations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in the company of family and close friends on Monday, December 11.

'Love infinity', the two emojis Kohli captioned his photograph with Anushka on Instagram.

'Day filled with love and friends and family love (heart emoji) got too late to post for the gram? 6+infinity of love with my numero uno,' Anushka posted on her Insta handle.

Anushka also posted fun photos of cutting cake on her Instagram stories to the tunes of the Beach Boys' Good Vibrations and Wouldn't It Be Nice.