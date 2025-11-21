HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sheetal Devi wins praise from visiting Australian FM

November 21, 2025 19:15 IST

IMAGE: Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong meets Sheetal Devi and other Indian Paralympic medallists, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

India’s Paralympic sensation Sheetal Devi stole the spotlight when Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her and other top para-athletes on Thursday, calling their success ‘an inspiration to the world’.

 

“It’s an honour to meet you. Congratulations on your success in Paris last year,” Wong told Sheetal Devi, adding, “What an inspiration you and your colleagues are to so many athletes in India and certainly around the world.”

Wong emphasised that sport has become a major pillar of the India–Australia relationship, noting how competitive and respectful the rivalry has grown.

“This connection between India and Australia through sport is a very important pillar of our partnership,” she said. “We saw this unfold in the recent ODI International World Cup where the Indian Women’s Team stunned the Australians in the semifinal and went on to win the tournament. Congratulations — but we are going to get you the next time.”

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

