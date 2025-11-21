Lakshya fends off Ayush challenge to make Australian Open semis

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 21, 2025 10:50 IST

Lakshya Sen had to fight hard to scrape out a win over compatriot Ayush Shetty on Friday

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen had to fight hard to scrape out a win over compatriot Ayush Shetty on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

World championship bronze-medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen overcame a resolute Ayush Shetty in straight games to secure a place in the men's singles semifinals at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament in Sydney on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Indian, who had beaten the 20-year-old Shetty at the same stage in the Hong Kong Open earlier this year, won 23-21, 21-11 to set up a last-four clash against Chinese-Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, the second-seed in the event.

 

Chou, ranked No. 9 in the world and a 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, overcame Farhan Alwi 13-21, 23-21, 21-16 in a match lasting a marathon 1 hour, 23 minutes.

Alwi had defeated Indian stalwart HS Prannoy in the round of 16.

Sen, 26, who had made it to the Hong Kong Open final but has gone without a title this year, had a tough time beating Shetty in the opening game with the higher-ranked Indian trailing 6-9 before he won four successive points while trailing 9-10 to take the upper hand at 13-10.

However, Shetty the US Open Super 300 champion earlier this year, clawed back to take the lead multiple times in a see-saw battle before levelling it at 21-all when the senior pro finally closed out the opener.

The second game of the 53-minute contest turned out to be one-sided one with Sen taking an early 6-1 lead, which swelled to 15-7 in no time as Shetty's challenge wilted.

Sen is the only Indian remaining in men's singles after senior pros Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth had made early exits on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who made it to the last-eight with an easy win against Chinese-Taipei's Su Ching Heng and Wu Guan Xun, will take on fifth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri later in the day hoping to secure a place in the semifinals.

