Sinner's Mystery Woman Revealed!

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates with partner Laila Hasanovic after winning the ATP Finals against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Jannik Sinner's tennis may be making headlines, but his off-court life is drawing just as much curiosity especially after his ATP Finals win, where a smiling Laila Hasanovic was the first person he hugged.

So who is the lady by Sinner's side?

Hasanovic has been a constant presence in Sinner's player box all week, and the pair briefly celebrated together before the Italian joined his team for trophy photos.

Their relationship, long speculated, was only recently confirmed when Sinner thanked her during his Vienna Open victory speech.

IMAGE: Laila Hasanovic has been a constant presence in Sinner's player box all week. Photograph: Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Laila Hasanovic, born in Copenhagen to Bosnian parents in 2000, is among Denmark's fastest-rising models and influencers.

Raised in Svendborg with a defining year in Kentucky, she quickly broke through the pageant circuit before landing campaigns for top luxury brands.

On Instagram, she has millions of followers, while her YouTube channel attracts tens of thousands for her lifestyle, travel, and beauty content.

Speculation about the couple intensified earlier this year when Hasanovic was spotted at Wimbledon supporting Sinner.

Before dating Sinner, Hasanovic was in a relationship with former F1 driver Mick Schumacher for around three years.

IMAGE: Sinner's coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill and fitness coach Umberto Ferrara celebrate after he won the final. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

For months, both Sinner and Hasanovic kept their relationship quiet despite intense curiosity from fans. Their moment in Turin -- warm, genuine, and unfiltered -- was the clearest sign yet that they are ready to share their story publicly.