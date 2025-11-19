HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Why Ronaldo Turned Up At The White House

Why Ronaldo Turned Up At The White House

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 09:32 IST

x

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, November 18, 2025. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters
 

Cristiano Ronaldo was a surprise guest at the White House dinner hosted by US President Donald John Trump for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening.

It was not confirmed if Ronaldo was part of MbS' official delegation.

'My son is a big fan of Ronaldo. And Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now that I have introduced you. Thank you for being here, it's an honor,' Trump said.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with US President Donald Trump

IMAGE: Trump greets MbS. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Ronaldo has made no secret of his admiration for Trump.

'I hope to sit down with him someday because he's one of those people I really like,' he told Piers Morgan recently.

'I think he can make things happen and I respect people like that.'

Elon Musk

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a surprising guest at the dinner, the first time he has been seen at the White House after he fell out with Trump. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, plays for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, which is majority owned by the kingdom's public investment fund.

The 40-year-old striker signed a new contract with Al-Nassr in June reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Trump is hosting Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as the latter seeks to rehabilitate his global image after the 2018 killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IMAGE: The attendees at the dinner. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

This is Ronaldo's first visit to the US since 2016 where he faced an allegation of sexual assault in the past.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in September 2018 in a state court in Nevada accusing Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, then paying her $375,000 in hush money.

The rape lawsuit was dismissed by a US judge because prosecutors said the claims could not be proven.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I have never seen anyone better than me: Ronaldo
I have never seen anyone better than me: Ronaldo
How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever
How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Has Waged A Tariff War Against India
Why Trump Has Waged A Tariff War Against India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Trump holds Oval Office meeting with MBS as Saudi investment climbs from $600B to $1 trillion41:16

Trump holds Oval Office meeting with MBS as Saudi...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO