Ashes Updates: Starc on fire, Root out for duck!

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett. Photograph: Australian Men's Cricket/Facebook

England are in early trouble as Zak Crawley is out for a duck. Mitchell Starc induces the edge to have Crawley caught behind to have England reeling 0 for 1 in the first over.

Ollie Pope is the new man in and he has started watchfully.

Opener Ben Duckett has led the fightback with two fours off Scott Boland.

Pope then leans in and creams the ball through covers for three, the first runs off Starc.

Two balls later, Duckett then tickles the down for a boundary to fine leg.

He is beaten next ball and sighs in frustration before a dot to end the over. England 23-1 in 5 overs.

Scott Boland is bowling way too many half volleys and Pope and Duckett are making the most of them as 7 runs come off the 6th over.

After that first wicket, both bowlers have erred in line and length, Boland in particular, bowling too full, while Starc has not managed to bowl his inswingers.

But Starc ends that fightback in his next over.

Starc strikes again next over as he bowls a peach inswinger that nips back and thuds into Duckett's front pad. Big shout, umpire raises the finger. England review and lose it as ball tracking shows wickets hitting. Duckett out for 21 and England are 33 for 2.

Joe Root is the new man in and after a dot, he plays and misses and that is the end of a successful over.

Two overs later, Starc strikes again, has Root squared up, as he edges it to slip and is out for a duck. England is deep trouble. That is Starc's 100th Ashes Test wicket.

Doggett gets his first feel of Test bowling and starts with a peach, an upright seam, ball seaming in and whizzes just over Pope's middle peg. Wow!

Doggett tests Pope and has his line and lengths spot on, an inside edge onto the pads.

He then errs in line and the ball goes off Pope's thigh guard for a four down the leg side. A dot to end the over. England 43 for 3 in 10 overs.

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes shakes hands with Australia captain Steve Smith during the coin toss before the start of play on day one. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Earlier, England elected to bat first against Australia in the Ashes series opener on Friday after captain Ben Stokes won the toss under clear blue skies at Perth Stadium.

After naming a 12-man squad for the match, the visitors opted for all-out pace in the starting side, leaving out off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in favour of Brydon Carse.

"We'll try and get some runs on the board and then see where we are then," Stokes said. "We've got to clear all of what we want to achieve out here in Australia, it starts today."

Australia's Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, struck an optimistic tone after losing the toss.

"Hopefully it seams all over the place this morning. I think the cracks will come into play, they seem to every year," said Smith. "I think if we get the ball in the right areas this morning, there'll be enough there for sure."

IMAGE: Debutant Australia's Brendan Doggett receives his first cap before the start of play on day one. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia awarded first Test caps to specialist opener Jake Weatherald and fast bowler Brendan Doggett, who put his hand up for selection with 13 wickets in two matches for South Australia in a dynamic start to the domestic Sheffield Shield season.

"He sort of glides through the crease, makes it look pretty easy," pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said of Doggett.

"So, yeah, he's got some air speed, he's got some great skills, some swing, some seam and he's coming off a hot streak, so hopefully that continues this week."

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood