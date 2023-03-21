News
Shaquille O'Neal undergoes hip surgery

Shaquille O'Neal undergoes hip surgery

March 21, 2023 08:36 IST
Photograph: Shaquille O'Neal/Twitter

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has had hip surgery, Broadcaster TNT said on Monday, after the four-time NBA champion gave fans a fright by posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

 

The 15-time All-Star and analyst for "Inside the NBA" will be absent from the broadcast booth while he recovers but sent out a note of support for the job being done by his fellow sportscasters Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker on Sunday.

"I'm always watching," the 51-year-old said on Twitter, with a photo of himself in a hospital gown. "Miss y'all."

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Parker responded to the tweet, "Love ya big Fella," as fans speculated over his wellbeing. A spokesperson for TNT confirmed the surgery to Reuters.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
