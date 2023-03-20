News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot

How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot

March 20, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz with the championship trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win the men’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz with the championship trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win the men’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz said his unwavering self-belief helped him come through an injury-plagued start to the season and drove his return to the top of the world rankings following his triumph at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old ended Daniil Medvedev's 19-match win streak with a 6-3, 6-2 hammering on Sunday to leapfrog Novak Djokovic, who is not competing in the US hardcourt swing as he cannot enter the country due to not being vaccinated against COVID.

 

Djokovic had taken top spot in the rankings by winning the Australian Open, with Alcaraz missing the year's first Grand Slam due to abdominal and hamstring injuries.

The Spaniard returned to the ATP Tour in February at Buenos Aires where won his first title since last year's US Open and made the Rio final before withdrawing from Acapulco with a strained hamstring.

"I began the season well but struggled a lot with injuries," Alcaraz, who defends his Miami Open title this week, told Tennis Channel.

"Two injuries in the legs in about four months, it was tough to stay strong mentally.

"I missed some tournaments I wanted to play, but I worked really hard with my team. I believe in myself and the work I'm doing right now and I'd say that's the most important thing.

"It means a lot to recover the number one ranking. I'm not going to say it was easy, but it was easier because Djokovic was not playing."

Victory over Medvedev meant Alcaraz became the youngest man to win the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles, a feat dubbed the 'Sunshine Double'.

"The thing that's improved most is the mental game," said Alcaraz, who lost to Medvedev in their first meeting in 2021.

"I got a lot of experience since that match. I was new on Tour at that time but now I've played a lot of great matches and won great titles. That's made me more confident," Alcaraz said.

"Now I know how to handle tough moments."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Alcaraz routs Medvedev in final; Rybakina triumphs
Alcaraz routs Medvedev in final; Rybakina triumphs
Warner, Chahal Share A Hug
Warner, Chahal Share A Hug
PIX: Barcelona down Real Madrid; PSG, Bayern lose
PIX: Barcelona down Real Madrid; PSG, Bayern lose
USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket
USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket
WPL: Grace special helps Warriorz secure playoff berth
WPL: Grace special helps Warriorz secure playoff berth
Mander's NGO to face CBI probe for forex breach
Mander's NGO to face CBI probe for forex breach
Khalistanis attack Indian consulate in US, place flags
Khalistanis attack Indian consulate in US, place flags

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium

Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium

Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC

Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances