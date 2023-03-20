News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Unstoppable Advani adds another title to his kitty

Unstoppable Advani adds another title to his kitty

By Rediff Sports
March 20, 2023 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pankaj Advani won the 2023 Asian Billiards Championship in Doha on Sunday

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani won the 2023 Asian Billiards Championship in Doha on Sunday. Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Twitter

Pankaj Advani has added another title to his trophy cabinet.

India’s cue sports ace, won the 2023 Asian Billiards Championship 2023 in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

 

He defeated compatriot Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final to defend his title.

Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani before the final

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani before the final. Photograph: Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports/Twitter

Advani, who is a 25-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion, defeated Damani 100(51)-18, 100(88)-9, 86(54)-101(75), 100-26, 100(66)-2, 101(64)-59.

‘2023 ASIAN BILLIARDS CHAMPION. It’s one thing to win an international title, even more satisfying defending it!! Congrats to the entire Indian team on a great show in Doha. @brijesh_damani well done on winning your first individual medal in billiards,’ the 37-year-old Advani tweeted on Monday.

Advani has won the billiards world title 17 times, the IBSF World Billiards Championship on 16 occasions and the World Team Billiards Championship once.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC
Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
Soccer: Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers
Soccer: Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers
Modi immediately accepts Japanese PM's invitation
Modi immediately accepts Japanese PM's invitation
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
Kerala HC cancels CPM MLA's election from SC seat
Kerala HC cancels CPM MLA's election from SC seat
WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets
WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium

Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances