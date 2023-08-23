Serena-Alexis reveal their new born baby's name

IMAGE: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Wiliams with their newborn Adira River and elder daughter Olymoia Ohanian. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alexis Ohanian/Twitterr

Tennis icon Serena Williams joyfully announced the birth of her baby girl, Adira River Ohanian, via her Instagram account. The arrival of Adira marks a remarkable milestone in Williams's life, coming nearly a year after her final match as a tennis superstar.

Adira River Ohanian is the second daughter for the accomplished 41-year-old athlete and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born in 2017, and now the family has been graced with another precious addition.

The announcement of Adira's birth is a heartwarming continuation of the journey that Williams embarked upon. Renowned for her unrivaled achievements, including an astounding 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams had consistently transcended the boundaries of her sport. In May, at the prestigious Met Gala, she revealed her pregnancy, heralding the forthcoming expansion of her family.

Williams's decision to conclude her illustrious playing career was disclosed to the world in August 2022. At that time, she underscored her desire to nurture her family as one of the primary motivations behind her departure from the tennis arena.

Reflecting on her choice, Williams conveyed her sentiments in an essay she penned for Vogue magazine last year, stating, "Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

The 2022 US Open marked the conclusion of Williams's competitive career. Her final appearance in New York saw her advancing to the third round with an impressive victory over second-seeded Anett Kontaveit. However, her journey in the tournament ended on September 3rd when she faced a defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic.